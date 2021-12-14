Cash App Just Made It Easier to Give Bitcoin and Stocks as Gifts

Are your stocking stuffers lost in the mail? Supply chain crisis threatening your White Elephant? Need a last-minute present for your cousin’s crypto-crazed boyfriend, who you didn’t know was coming to the family Christmas but of course he is?

Cash App’s got a solution.

The mobile payment app announced Tuesday that you can now send stocks and Bitcoin to other users in U.S. And you don’t even have to have stocks or Bitcoin to do it.

That’s because with Cash App‘s new gifting option, you’re actually sending the fiat, or dollar, value of stock or Bitcoin from your balance or linked debit card to another person. The recipient gets the current market value of the asset — and if they don’t want the gift in the form of fractional stocks or Bitcoin, they can select to keep it in U.S. dollars.

Build a portfolio through a unique investing experience. Public.com lets you invest in stocks, ETFs, and crypto with any amount of money. Share insights in a community and access a wealth of educational content.

Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

Available stocks include Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook). There’s no transaction fee.

Cash App’s 70 million users have been able to send, receive and buy their own Bitcoin for months, but the peer-to-peer gifting tool is an expansion for the Block-owned brand. Cash App’s Brian Grassadonia said in a news release that the “first-of-its-kind feature” will make “stock and Bitcoin even more accessible to our growing customer base,” hopefully encouraging “new investors to get started with Cash App.”

Courtesy of Cash App

Gifting cryptocurrency is one of this year’s hottest holiday trends (in fact, Money wrote an entire guide on it). But despite the desire to give crypto as a present — as one in 10 respondents to a BlockFi survey said they planned — there’s a lot of confusion around how to actually get it done. (Even Protocol recently declared “it’s still too hard to give crypto this holiday.”)

Cash App is one fix, though users are limited to only giving Bitcoin. Gift cards may be a better option if you’re looking to send a loved one a different cryptocurrency. Similar to how the Cash App feature works, companies like CryptoVoucher allow you to add USD to a gift card that can later be redeemed for Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and such.

Just make sure you’re forking over less than $15,000, or you’ll face gift taxes.

Join Coinbase and gain the tools and confidence to start trading cryptocurrencies, stocks and other top markets. Coinbase helps you manage your cryptos with confidence 24/7. Buy and sell your assets commission-free today!

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0