Cash Back Vs. Flexible Rewards Points: How To Decide What’s Right For You

The biggest downside to the variability of flexible points is the possibility that your preferred points currency is devalued. Devaluations can happen in many ways: A flexible points program may change the rules for transferring points to an airline. A partner with attractive redemption options may be dropped. An airline partner may increase its award prices. Points may suddenly become worth less toward travel booked through a portal. A redemption option may disappear altogether.

The longer you hold points in a transferable points program, the more risk you have of some sort of devaluation. Devaluations often happen with little or no notice and are not predictable.

How Much Effort Does it Take to Redeem Your Rewards

Learning the Program

Learning to use cash back is easy. With cash back rewards, often the only thing you only have to learn is how to redeem your rewards through your bank’s website and what options are available. Usually these options will be some combination of a credit toward past purchases, a statement credit, a cash back check or a deposit to your bank account.