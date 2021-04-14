Cash Vs. Credit: Which Should I Use?

Which is better, cash or credit? Depending on who you ask, you will likely get a variety of responses. There are significant pros and cons for using both cash and credit. In some cases, the merchant will indicate which payment they prefer. But a huge percentage of the time, the method you choose comes down to which option works best for you. Here’s what to consider.

Evaluate Your Spending Behaviors

It is important to consider your spending habits before choosing a payment method. Paying attention to how and when you spend money can help inform which option may be best for you. Do you know when you are most likely to overspend? Do you find it easier to make a purchase on credit or lose track of where your cash was spent?

If you are carrying a large credit balance or struggling to stay on top of payments, sticking to cash whenever possible may help you pay down debt. Dave Ramsey popularized the envelope method encouraging people to use cash whenever possible.

Many people use credit cards regularly and rarely carry a balance. If you stay on top of your payments and pay your card in full, a credit card is probably a great option for you.

What Is Accepted?