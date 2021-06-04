Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on These 3 Stock Rebound Bets

Investors in individual stocks rarely pay much attention to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Most ETFs passively track major indexes like the S&P 500, making them useful for those who are content with matching the market rather than beating it.

Cathie Wood, however, has turned the ETF world upside down. She runs the popular ARK Invest family of actively managed ETFs, and one of the benefits that individual investors have is getting to see Wood's trades within a day after she makes them.

Many of Wood's top picks have gotten hammered in recent months, but that hasn't changed the investing strategy that has served her so well in 2020. Below, we'll look at three stocks, in particular, that Wood is buying now as she bets on a rebound for the innovative companies she favors.

1. Etsy