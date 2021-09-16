Charging Unvaccinated Workers Extra for Insurance Would Motivate Many to Get COVID-19 Shots

A Health Insurance Plan has never been more important. Sign up for yours today. Protect yourself and your family with a quality Health Insurance Plan. Get more information now by clicking on your state.

Income and the impact of COVID-19 surcharges

Perhaps surprisingly, respondents with higher incomes were more motivated by higher healthcare costs to get their shots than those who made less. Indeed, the more respondents made, the greater the chance of a surcharge for being unvaccinated would make them change their status.

A full two-thirds of those making over $125,000 annually said surcharges would definitely make them get their shots, compared with less than half (45%) of those making between $75,000 and $125,000 and barely a third (32%) of those who made $75,000 or less a year.