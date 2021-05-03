Chase Ink Business Cards Limited Time Offers On Apple, Merchant Gift Cards

Both cards are among the best small business credit cards on the market for their generous rewards structures, without having to fork over an annual fee. The Ink Business Cash Card offers an unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase. The Ink Business Unlimited offers varying rewards in different categories of spending which could potentially be more lucrative. The card earns 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services, 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year at gas stations and restaurants and 1% on all other purchases.

The third card in the Chase Ink trio, -annual-fee Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards and is not changing its welcome bonus in tandem with the other two Ink cards. New applicants to this card can still

Bottom Line

While the Apple and gift card offers could entice you to redeem your points, neither offer is compelling enough to get a new card just for a slightly cheaper iPhone or Target run.

If you were considering adding one of these two cards to your wallet, the boosted bonuses could make this the right time to pull the trigger, as long you can meet that increased minimum spending requirement. If you aren’t sure which one to choose, the Ink Business Unlimited is best for someone who doesn’t want to be bothered with tracking various spending categories and just wants a simple cash-back rewards card. The Ink Business Cash Card is a better fit for someone who wants to eke the most value out of their spending and whose spending categories align with the bonus rewards on the card.

