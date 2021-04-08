Chase’s New United Quest Card Comes With A Lofty 100K Welcome Offer

Chase has a new co-branded credit card with United Airlines that comes with a big tailwind towards any airline mile collector’s goal. The Chase Quest Credit Card, which carries an annual fee of $250, comes with a big two-part welcome bonus.
New cardmembers are eligible for the following offer:
- Get up to 100,000 bonus miles after a total of $10,000 in purchases in the first six months from account opening:
- Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months from account opening and;
- Earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 in the first three months from account opening
For those who are able to meet the minimum spending requirement, this bonus can be used a myriad of ways. Holding a United credit card means access to “hidden” award seats, a privilege reserved just for cardholders and those with elite status with the airline. These Saver award flights can be as much as half the required miles as regular award flights. United doesn’t publish an award chart, but Saver awards are regularly found for 12,500 points one-way for some domestic flights.
It’s possible to extract even more value from these miles credit using United’s Excursionist perk for a multi-stopover on intercontinental travel. As a member of the Star airline alliance, United MileagePlus miles can be used to fly on over two dozen airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines, opening up a world of possibilities.
Beyond dreaming up ways to spend the Quest welcome bonus windfall, other attributes of the card will likely earn it a permanent place in your wallet.
Additional benefits of the card include:
- Earn 3 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent on eligible United purchases
- Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on all other travel including airlines, hotels and car rentals, dining including takeout and delivery and select streaming services
- Earn 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
- A $125 annual United purchase credit
- Two annual 5,000-mile rebates when booking rewards flights
- Up to a $100 TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee reimbursement
- Can earn up to 3,000 Premium Qualifying Points per year, which is nearly Silver status, toward United’s elite Premier status
Is this card a good deal?
For those who fly frequently on United, or at least plan to as we inch towards a post-pandemic world in 2021, the card offers an abundance of benefits in exchange for the annual fee. But occasional flyers or those who don’t want to pledge their allegiance to United Airlines will likely fare better with another card. See Forbes Advisor’s curated list of best travel rewards cards for inspiration on finding the card that best fits your particular circumstances.