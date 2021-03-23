Chase Sapphire Cards Boost Their Welcome Offers, Up To 80K Points

Both cards hold top spots on Forbes Advisor’s best cards for travel list due to their rich rewards, which come as Chase Ultimate Rewards, an array of perks and increased points value when redeeming rewards for travel through the Chase Travel Center.

If you’re considering adding one of these cards to your wallet, know that Chase has a “one Sapphire card only” rule where if you already own one of the two cards, or have closed your account but received a new cardmember bonus on one in the last 48 months, you will not be eligible to apply.

You also may not be eligible for either of these cards if you’ve opened more than five credit cards in the past 24 months, which is known as Chase’s 5/24 rule and is intended to dissuade applicants from signing up for a credit card just for the bonus offer.