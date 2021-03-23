Chase Sapphire Cards Boost Their Welcome Offers, Up To 80K Points

Chase’s two Sapphire cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® launched new welcome bonuses today, giving new applicants a chance to score some of the highest rewards offered on either card, since their respective launches.
The enhanced welcome offers are as follows:
- The Sapphire Reserve card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s worth up to $900 when redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel Center and is 10,000 points more than the previous offer for the same spending requirement.
- The Sapphire Preferred card: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s worth up to $1,000 when redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel Center and is 20,000 points more than the previous offer for the same spending requirement. Plus earn a $50 statement credit on eligible grocery spending.
Both cards hold top spots on Forbes Advisor’s best cards for travel list due to their rich rewards, which come as Chase Ultimate Rewards, an array of perks and increased points value when redeeming rewards for travel through the Chase Travel Center.
If you’re considering adding one of these cards to your wallet, know that Chase has a “one Sapphire card only” rule where if you already own one of the two cards, or have closed your account but received a new cardmember bonus on one in the last 48 months, you will not be eligible to apply.
You also may not be eligible for either of these cards if you’ve opened more than five credit cards in the past 24 months, which is known as Chase’s 5/24 rule and is intended to dissuade applicants from signing up for a credit card just for the bonus offer.
If you are eligible for either card and aren’t sure which one to get, know that although the Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a much-higher annual fee, it also comes with enough valuable perks that, if fully, maximized, can offset that carrying cost.
Highlights of the Sapphire Reserve Card include:
- Annual fee: $550
- Rewards: 3 points per dollar spent on dining including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel (after earning your $300 annual credit). All other spending earns 1 point per dollar
- Redemption bonus: Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel or against eligible purchases using Chase’s Pay Yourself Back tool
- A $300 annual credit: Get up to $300 as a statement credit for reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. From June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, gas station and grocery store purchases will also count toward earning this credit
- No foreign transaction fees
- Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit: Every four years get reimbursed the application fee
- Priority Pass Select Membership: Access to premier airport lounges worldwide
- Travel and purchase protections: This includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary insurance coverage for rental cars, lost luggage reimbursement, extended warranty coverage and more
Attributes of the Chase Sapphire Preferred include:
- Annual fee: $95
- Rewards: Earn 2 points per dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel. Until April 30, 2021 earn 2 points per dollar on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month
- Redemption bonus: Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel or against eligible purchases using Chase’s Pay Yourself Back tool
- No foreign transaction fees
- Travel and purchase protections: This includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary insurance coverage for rental cars, lost luggage reimbursement, extended warranty coverage and more
Is this a good deal?
The improved offers on each of the Chase Sapphire cards are among the highest we’ve ever seen, not counting the 100,000 point offer when the Sapphire Reserve card was launched. The 80,000 point offer on the Sapphire Preferred was last publicly available in September of 2020, before it dropped down back to 60,000 points shortly thereafter.
In addition to the robust welcome offers, the Sapphire cards have offered an increasing array of pumped-up pandemic benefits that includes the Pay Yourself Back tool, Peloton statement credits and increased value when using rewards to make a charitable donation. Depending on your spending habits and tolerance for annual fees, either one of these cards could make a beneficial addition to your wallet.