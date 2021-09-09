Check Finances Now to Avoid Falling Behind

Get ready for 2022

Lazetta Rainey Braxton, CFP and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, says some people are also thinking about job changes right now.

“For a lot of people, they don’t want to return to in-person workplaces, so they are looking at new jobs,” she says. If that’s the case, then you might need to set aside extra cash for a job transition, especially if it could mean a lower salary, she says.

Other big 2022 goals might include finally taking a vacation that was deferred earlier in the pandemic or renovating part of your house that you’ve been spending so much time in. “The sooner people say what they want and put it on the table, you can set that money aside so you’re ready,” Braxton says.

Part of that planning also means preparing for continued economic turbulence, warns Frank Pare, CFP and president and managing partner of PF Wealth Management Group.

“If something happens, like the market tanks tomorrow, money should be set aside for your near-term goals so that uncertainty wouldn’t impact you,” he says. That way, he says, you can still continue with your plans, whether it’s to finally retire or take a pandemic-delayed trip.