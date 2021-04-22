Check Your Medicare Coverage Before Traveling Again

More than 44 million Americans 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 36 million are fully vaccinated, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And with that protection in hand, many are finding that the open road is again calling.

A survey earlier this year found that people 56 years and older are the most eager to get back to traveling, with nearly 9 out of 10 saying they’re more ready to travel this year than last, according to the travel site Virtuoso. As well, 82% said they were waiting until they were vaccinated before beginning a trip, and because this age group was prioritized for vaccine delivery, many now have a full vaccine dose on board.

Before you take off, however, be sure to confirm your Medicare coverage, since some plans may not provide coverage when you’re away from home.

If you have Original Medicare