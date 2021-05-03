Checking In on 3 Stock Samplers

This one is going to go down in history as one of the great five stock samplers. I think I've had five out of the 29 we've done historically that have returned three times or more. That would be a 200% gain or better, but the others took three years to do it. For the most part, this one is up 240% on average versus the market's 50%. That's 190 points of alpha per stock. Multiplied by five, that's 950 points of alpha generated in one amazing year.

This is a fun one to lead off with, and Tom, you reminded me before the show, the last one you were on to review was Five Stocks for April, the Giraffe. Now, those of us who fondly remember April the giraffe will remember that was a great five-star sampler, too. So Tom, thank you for bringing good luck to this podcast.

King: Thank you, David, and very well done on your picks, and I think we all thank you.

Gardner: Thank you. Well, I thank you because you are working with me both on Rule Breakers and Stock Advisor, as well as all of the analysts who typically join me to review these, making great contributions to our services and our teams. Thank you again, Tom King, and Foolish best.

King: Thanks. Bye.