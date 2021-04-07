Choosing An Advisor: The Top 10 Financial Certifications

The draw of IARs is their strong commitment to fiduciary responsibility. IARs must disclose conflicts of interest and tell clients about more efficient products, even if it means a smaller commission. This contrasts with advisors working under the “suitability standard,” who sometimes offer high-commission products that meet customer needs, without suggesting lower-commission alternatives that might better suit them.

If you’re working with a financial advisor through a company or financial institution, make sure to determine whether they are an IAR or a registered representative held only to suitability standards.

CFF: Certified Financial Fiduciary

Certified financial fiduciary (CFF) is an additional qualification that financial advisors undertake to supplement their existing professional certifications. In essence, it’s meant to signal that the advisor adheres to the highest possible standard of fiduciary duty (yes, there’s more than one kind of fiduciary). CFFs are trained to uphold the highest moral, ethical and fiduciary standards of service when providing investment advice to potential and existing clients. The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) administers CFF training and awards the certification.