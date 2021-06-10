Citi Debuts New Citi Custom Cash Card: Earn Up To 5% In Your Top Spending Category

The Custom Cash card may not be the right fit for everyone, however. Keep in mind that all spending besides your top category for the month will earn just 1% cash back and the spending cap for the 5% bonus category of up to $500 per month means you may earn more overall with a different card.

For example, if you have $1,000 in travel expenses one month and travel is your top spend category, with the Custom Cash card you’d earn $25 worth of points back for the first $500 and then $5 for the second $500 for a total of $30. But on the Chase Freedom Flex℠, which earns 5% back on travel booked through the Chase portal with no spending cap, you’d earn $50 worth of Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You should consider your personal spending and compare a number of the best credit cards available to decide which card(s) will give you the most rewards.

And other cash-back cards may offer greater flexibility in how you can redeem your earnings and include options like transferring to travel partners or pooling earnings with another card or cardholder including one from Citi itself, the Citi® Double Cash Card.

Bottom Line

If you want to get started with a cash-back card that earns elevated rewards in rotating categories, the Citi Custom Cash is an intriguing new option. But before applying, be sure to consider your spending habits and if the rewards structure on this card aligns with how you shop and how you want to redeem your earnings.

