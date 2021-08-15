Claimed Social Security Early Over Job Loss? Here's What to Do Once You're Back to Work.

You may have every intention of claiming benefits at FRA, but what if life gets in the way? You may land in a situation where you lose your job or are forced to leave it before FRA kicks in. And if you don't have enough money in savings to pay your living expenses, then you may have no choice but to sign up for Social Security before FRA and lock in a lower monthly benefit for life.

In the course of the pandemic, a lot of older workers have had no choice but to leave the workforce. For some, it was a matter of getting laid off. For others, it was a matter of health concerns.

If you claimed Social Security due to being out of work but have found yourself employed once again, you may be wondering if there's any way to undo your filing. And the good news is -- there is.

You can get a second chance