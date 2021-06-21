Claiming Social Security at 62? 3 Things You Need to Know

FRA is either 66, 67, or 66 and a specific number of months, depending on your year of birth. But for each month you claim benefits ahead of FRA, they'll be reduced on a permanent basis. If your FRA is 67 and you sign up at 62, you'll lose 30% of your benefit, so that's a hit you'll want to make sure you can afford to take. And if you don't have a lot of retirement savings, you may want to sign up at a later age.

2. You may come out ahead financially if you don't live very long

Filing for Social Security at 62 will result in a lower monthly benefit, but it won't necessarily result in a lower lifetime benefit, especially if you pass away at a relatively young age. In fact, if your health is poor going into retirement, it could pay to sign up for Social Security as early as possible.