Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That.

Age 62 is the most popular age for seniors to sign up for Social Security, so clearly, a lot of people are willing to forgo a higher benefit to get their money sooner. But if that's the direction you're leaning in, here's why you may want to reconsider.

Retirement could cost more than you think

Many people are quick to assume that their living costs will drop dramatically once they stop working. But when you step back and think about it, that's unlikely to happen.

Sure, you might save money by not having to commute, and also, you won't have to make contributions to a retirement savings plan since, well, you're already be in retirement. But other than that, many of the bills that you face later on in your career are apt to stay in place during retirement. And some may even go up.