Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That

If you're in line for a similar benefit but you slash it by 30% by signing up at age 62, you'll be left with a monthly benefit of $1,090 instead. Even if you add in another $310 from savings, that's still just $1,400 a month to live on, which probably won't do a very good job of covering all of your bills.

And that's why filing for Social Security at 62 is not a good idea. Many people can't afford to slash their monthly benefit, and if you're one of them, you'd be wise to hold off on signing up until FRA or beyond.

Now, that said, if you're entering retirement with a lot more than $93,000 in savings, then you may be in a better position to claim Social Security at 62. Say you have a $1.5 million nest egg. At a 4% withdrawal rate each year, you're looking at $5,000 a month in income from savings alone. If claiming benefits at 62 allows you to retire early, it's a move worth making, as you may still have plenty of income to live on.

But unless your nest egg is really robust, you should generally plan not to claim Social Security at 62 unless you're forced to because of job loss, health issues, or other circumstances outside your control. It's a great thing that Social Security doesn't force seniors to wait until FRA to sign up for benefits, but filing early is a move that could hurt you throughout your retirement.