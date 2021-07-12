Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That

Social Security, on the other hand, is guaranteed to pay you a monthly benefit for life. And so reducing that benefit may not be the best idea, especially since you might, one day, end up having to rely on it as your sole income source.

Think your options through

You may have your mind set on claiming Social Security at the age of 62, especially if you're hoping to retire on the early side. But before you do, think about the dangers of slashing your one guaranteed income stream.

Remember, you don't necessarily have to wait until FRA to claim benefits, either. You could always settle on a middle-ground option.

Filing at 65, for example, will slash your benefits by 13.34%, which is a much less drastic hit than the 30% you'll face if you sign up at 62. Spend a little time running the numbers and thinking things through so you don't regret your decision and struggle financially because of it.

