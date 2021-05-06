Claiming Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

Claiming Social Security at 65 may sound like a good plan.

After all, when Franklin D. Roosevelt created the benefits program in 1935, 65 was set as the "standard" retirement age. Any retiree who chose it would get their full Social Security benefit.

But it's not 1935 any more. And today, starting your checks at 65 may actually not be the best choice. There are a few reasons you could end up rethinking the decision to start your benefits then and instead claiming them later (or earlier) than anticipated.

You may not be able to stick it out until 65

If you aren't near retirement but are hoping to work until 65, you may find that you can't actually make that happen.

Many people need Social Security in retirement because they don't have enough income without it. And, unfortunately, health issues, a lack of employment opportunities, or the need to serve as a caregiver for a family member end up forcing many people to retire before 65.