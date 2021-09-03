Claiming Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That

Why you might want to claim before 67

Willfully reducing your monthly income might be a non-starter for many people. After all, you can nearly double your monthly benefit by waiting. If you're on the high end of the benefit scale, you'd reduce your annual income by $6,840 by taking benefits at 62 instead of 67. From that perspective, it doesn't make much sense to accept such a drastic cut in payments.

It's not always that simple, however. First and foremost, it takes a while for the higher payments to catch up with the amount you miss out on from not taking smaller payments early. If you first claim benefits at age 67 instead of 62, you wouldn't surpass the cumulative payouts of the earlier election until age 76. Those extra five years of monthly checks really add up. Even the one-year delay past age 66 takes 12 years to break even.