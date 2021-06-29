Claiming Social Security at 70? You May Need to Rethink That

If you can't stick to your withdrawal strategy and you run out of savings, you'll be in a much worse position than if you'd just claimed Social Security early to preserve your nest egg. That's because it is very difficult to live on Social Security benefits alone since these benefits are intended to replace only around 40% of pre-retirement income while most retirees need 80% or more.

Will you need to rethink claiming Social Security at 70?

If you're currently a younger worker planning your retirement around claiming Social Security at 70, think about changing course. Assuming an earlier claiming age, even if you hope to wait, allows you to more accurately estimate how much supplementary savings you may need. If you end up being able to delay, you'll just be left with extra money.

And if you're nearing retirement and struggling to find work or draining your savings account too fast, don't be afraid to change course. Waiting until 70 isn't right for everyone. Starting your checks sooner to preserve savings or enjoy life could be far more beneficial in the long run than any delayed retirement credits you're able to earn.

