Closing On A House? Here’s How Long It Takes

As a borrower, waiting for closing can feel like agony—especially if you’re trying to close on a house and you’re ready to move, or if you urgently need the savings a refinance will give you.

Throughout most of the closing process, you’re waiting on other people, and you often don’t know how far along they are on what you need them to do. Has the underwriter looked at your file yet? Has your employer returned the underwriter’s call to verify your job status? What’s taking the appraiser so long to decide what the home is worth?

While you can’t control other people, removing some mystery from the closing process by learning how long it takes and why might make all the waiting less stressful for you.

How Long Does It Take to Close on a House?

First, let’s distinguish between how long it takes to close on a house and how long it takes to close on a mortgage.

Time to Close When You’re Buying a House with Cash