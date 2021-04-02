Clueless About Investing Your 401(k)? Here's a Good Solution

In some ways, target date funds are less risky than stock-based index funds because they'll automatically shift you over to conservative investments as the end of your career nears. But the flip side of that is you may wind up with a 401(k) that's invested too conservatively. And if you lose out on stronger returns, you could end up falling short once your time in the workforce comes to an end.

It's for this reason that index funds may still be a better option. The downside of index funds is that you don't get a say in how your money is invested -- you can't choose the stocks that comprise the funds you select. But the same holds true for actively managed mutual funds and target date funds, so it pays to consider index funds for your long-term savings.

