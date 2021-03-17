Co-Borrower: Do You Need One For Your Loan Application?

Lenders often consider joint loans lower risk because two incomes will go toward payment. For that reason, borrowers may be able to access higher loan amounts and more favorable interest rates than they could without a co-borrower.

Each borrower is responsible for making payments once the lender approves the loan and disperses the funds. If one co-borrower fails to make on-time payments, the lender can demand repayment of the full loan amount from either party. Ultimately, if one co-borrower defaults on the joint loan, it will reflect on each borrower’s credit report.

When Is a Co-borrower a Good Option?

Co-borrowing is a suitable option when both of the borrowers stand to directly benefit from the loan, and where both parties intend to make payments. For that reason, joint loans are most common between business partners and spouses.

For example, if two business partners are embarking on a new venture, they may apply for a joint loan so they can both benefit from and repay the funds. Likewise, two spouses who plan to purchase and pay off a new home together can do so as co-borrowers on their mortgage.

When to Use a Co-signer Instead