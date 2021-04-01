Co-Borrower Vs. Co-Signer: Which Should You Use On Your Loan?

Although it’s common to be the only borrower on a loan application, there are instances where you may want to add a second person. You can either add a co-signer or co-borrower. While a co-signer can help you qualify for a loan, a co-borrower is an equal participant in the repayment process. Choosing between the two comes down to your personal circumstances.

We’ll walk you through what you need to know to make a sound decision.

What Is a Co-borrower?

A co-borrower is someone who applies for a loan or line of credit with another borrower. The co-borrower has equal access to the funds tied to the loan. Both the co-borrower and primary borrower are responsible for payments. Some lenders refer to these parties as loan co-applicants.

A common example of this is a married couple that applies for a mortgage or auto loan together. Both of them will share the responsibility of monthly payments and have access to the assets attached to the loan.

How a Co-borrower Loan Works

Let’s say you and your spouse want to buy a house together. You both want an equal claim on the property and equal responsibility for the mortgage. When you apply for the mortgage, you are listed as co-borrowers.