Combat Inflation Risk in Your Retirement Savings

1. Save more than you think you need

When the purchasing power of the dollar falls, you need more dollars to buy things. That's a simple explanation of inflation -- an explanation that also hints at the solution. Saving more dollars gives you a cushion to fund higher-than-expected living expenses.

The sooner you increase your savings contributions, the more they'll grow, and the bigger a financial cushion you'll have in retirement.

2. Invest in dividend-paying stocks

Dividend-paying stocks deliver a one-two punch against inflation. First, while you are working, you can reinvest your dividends and watch your stock shares increase in number and value. Then, once you retire, the right dividend stocks should produce retirement income that also rises over time.