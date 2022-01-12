Common Winter Home Insurance Claims and How to Prevent Them

The winter weather is settling in around the country and host Teri Barr is talking with Ben Moore from NerdWallet about common weather-related issues that can impact your home and your wallet during the winter months.

Ben shares what to watch for and how to prevent the four most common problems. And learn why it's important to be sure your insurance will cover even the most bitter disaster.

Read more at NerdWallet here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/insurance/winter-home-insurance-claims

