Complete Guide To Virtual Credit Card Numbers

With Citi, for example, the VIrtual Account Number portal will launch, enabling you to create your virtual card number. First, choose which Citi account for which you want to create the virtual card number. Second, define any advanced settings, including the expiration date and spending limit of the virtual card number. Third, create the virtual card number and delete it when it is no longer needed.

How do virtual card numbers differ from smartphone payment apps?

Apple, Google and Samsung offer payment apps that most merchants can accept for online purchases or in-store use with NFC (near field communications) or MST (magnetic secure transmission). With these smartphone payment apps, a payment token replaces the primary account number (PAN). The payment token is not the real debit, credit or charge card number, it is another number that can be used for purchases.

Tokenization technology is different from virtual account numbers, but both keep your sensitive card number information private so that it cannot be duplicated and reused by a third party for fraudulent purposes. Reporting and spending controls can be available for both tokenization and virtual card number payments, but their specific features may differ between individual card issuers and smartphone payment app.