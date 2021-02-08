Conquer Investing Anxiety With 4 Simple Questions

Both of these first two questions, actually all four, are a little bit elusive. If you just take them at surface value, you won't spend much time on them. They're actually aiming at something deeper, which is why I love these. I'm going to write these ones down as well after we finish.

Tim Beyers: Next question here, I'm going to be fast about this one and get to the fourth question.

"What do I believe will happen if I do?" The purpose of that question, Asit was just taking you right down the past.

So, "I'm afraid. What is it I think is going to happen if I don't take this action?" Understanding what it is that I'm afraid of.

Then asking this third question, "What do I believe is the other side?" This is meant to diffuse the fact that that internal narrator is on a single track. It's a 100 percent on a single track, it tells you one story. It's usually wrong. When you force yourself to look at the other side of the story, you actually create. You poke a little pain in the balloon which can be really powerful here.

Then question number 4, which is "Why is taking this action important right now?" Why is it important right now?