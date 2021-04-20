Consider the Value of Daily Tasks When Buying Life Insurance

"So much is going to need to be done to compensate for that missing person — even if they're not somebody who has a traditional job," Lepore says.

Knowing how to accurately value your contribution, whether you’re a stay-at-home parent or have a part-time job, can help you create a robust life insurance plan for your family.

How to accurately value the financial impact

The first step in valuing your coverage needs is to ask your partner what their life would look like if you were no longer around, Storjohann says. How would your partner manage day-to-day tasks? Would they need to cut back at work? Would funds have to be diverted from savings? Answers to questions like these can help you determine how your absence would affect your family financially.

When you know which services your family would need to replace, you can calculate the budget to cover each one.