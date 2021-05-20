Construction Costs Are Skyrocketing—Should You Build A House?

As for whether people should wait to build until the cost of materials drops, most experts say this is a personal decision based on a number of factors, including your budget and how long you plan on staying in the house.

The upside of the current market is extremely low interest rates, which can help offset the cost of building. But it can be foolish to try to time the market in hopes of catching both low rates and low building costs.

The hazard of waiting on the sidelines for prices to drop is that you wait too long and end up paying higher interest rates and higher building costs. Nobody can accurately predict what might happen a year or two from now. There could be a surge of new homes entering the market as the forbearance program comes to an end and buyers are forced to sell, or the surge may never come in the near future.

Instead, prudent buyers should consider their budget and whether they plan on staying in the home long enough to build up equity to turn a profit at resale. Depending on the cost of the house, this can take anywhere from five to seven years, on average.