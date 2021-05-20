Construction Costs Are Skyrocketing—Should You Build A House?

New home construction hit a wall last month, falling 9.5% in April from the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau. This comes as the supply of homes for sale continues to lag and the cost of materials to build a home remains at record highs.
Housing inventory stayed around the two-month supply range in February and March, which is well below the six-month benchmark needed for a balanced housing market. But the housing availability drought hasn’t stopped buyer demand, which is pushing up home prices and creating an untenable market for would-be homebuyers across the country.
In other words, this construction slowdown is the last thing today’s housing market needs.
“We are continuing to see a trend of increasing home prices driven by insufficient housing inventories across our footprint and the country,” says Sherri Calcut, president of BOK Financial Mortgage. “With home prices rising and mortgage interest rates inching higher from 2020 historic lows, we are seeing an effect on housing affordability. However, buyers are still extremely active within our markets, we simply just don’t have sufficient inventory supply.”
Home Builders and Buyers Face Higher Prices Due to Construction Costs
For builders, this means reassessing how they do business so that their profits are not eroded by the enormous price of materials. And for homebuyers, it means getting a good real estate agent to review your contract—otherwise, you could end up with huge and unexpected costs as the price of lumber, copper, drywall and other materials climb.
In certain cases, this means you can lock in some of the construction costs upfront as the homebuyer.
When Brian Walsh, senior manager of financial planning at SoFi, put down a deposit to build a new home last fall (which will be ready in July) he was able to lock in the total cost of the build. Lumber prices have more than doubled since then, but Walsh wasn’t responsible for the difference in price. Instead, the builder has to absorb that profit loss.
“We thought about doing an upgrade recently, but when the builder quoted the price it was so high we decided not to,” Walsh says. “I looked at how much that upgrade would’ve cost us if it was in the original contract and it would’ve been about 20% less.”
Many builders are mitigating the risk of rising materials costs by adding construction contingencies for price increases to their contracts. Buyers who agree to terms that include price increases could face bigger costs down the road than they planned for.
And then there are people, like Mickeal Soliman, the CEO of New Jersey General Contractors and Builders, who aren’t even taking new clients while the prices of materials remain at such high levels.
“Lumber is so crazy, I’m not selling a house until it’s built,” Soliman says. “When you start telling people that the cost of their build is going to rise because lumber prices are rising, they start asking questions and getting worried. It’s not worth it. Now, we just build new homes and the price is the price when it’s done.”
Astronomical Lumber Prices Hamper Construction
Lumber prices gained momentum at the beginning of the year and then catapulted by May, sending construction costs through the roof. Lumber futures—a type of contract that allows people to buy or sell commodities for a certain price on a fixed date—hovered around $700 per thousand board-feet in late January. By May, it doubled to roughly $1,400. On Wednesday, lumber futures ended at $1,327, down about 20% from the highest closing of $1670.50 the last two weeks.
Since that record peak on May 7, prices have been slowly falling. But whether the recent drop is an indication of a declining trend is anyone’s guess, says Andrew Goodman, CEO of Sherwood Lumber in Long Island.
“In the last six days, there’s been a significant turn of events in the lumber futures. It’s fallen 20% from record highs and nobody knows how much more that will fall,” Goodman says. “There’s a lot of price depreciation left in the historic run-up of prices. It’s just a matter of time.”
How long it takes the timber industry to catch up with demand by increasing supply and even adding sawmills—which will help lower the cost of lumber, is anybody’s guess. Experts don’t anticipate a meaningful drop in lumber prices anytime soon as the feverish demand will likely continue into next year.
“In terms of building material, whether it’s structural lumber, appliances, or drywall, the supply-side issues should persist into 2022 and demand will also remain strong,” says Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.
Should I Build a Home Despite Rising Costs?
For frustrated homebuyers struggling with a lack of options of homes for sale, building a house might seem like the best option. This was the case for Brian Walsh and his family who wanted to be in a specific school district in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Walsh says the options were so limited it just made sense to build.
Although he says the decision was ultimately the best one for their family, there were some drawbacks such as having to pay for essentially two households at the same time. This is where his background in financial planning came into play. Walsh was adamant that they would not go over budget, despite the temptation to throw in a $100 upgrade here and there, which can add up quickly.
“When you’re doing new construction you can’t just do all the things on your wishlist,” Walsh says. “We had a specific budget in mind and I wasn’t willing to go over the budget, so we’re going to do some of the things ourselves.”
As for whether people should wait to build until the cost of materials drops, most experts say this is a personal decision based on a number of factors, including your budget and how long you plan on staying in the house.
The upside of the current market is extremely low interest rates, which can help offset the cost of building. But it can be foolish to try to time the market in hopes of catching both low rates and low building costs.
The hazard of waiting on the sidelines for prices to drop is that you wait too long and end up paying higher interest rates and higher building costs. Nobody can accurately predict what might happen a year or two from now. There could be a surge of new homes entering the market as the forbearance program comes to an end and buyers are forced to sell, or the surge may never come in the near future.
Instead, prudent buyers should consider their budget and whether they plan on staying in the home long enough to build up equity to turn a profit at resale. Depending on the cost of the house, this can take anywhere from five to seven years, on average.
Finally, work with an experienced real estate agent and lender who can guide you through the process. Building a new house requires extra cash reserves and careful planning. For example: will you buy in an existing development that has utilities in place? Or will you buy land outside of an established neighborhood (which can create a whole other set of decisions and potential problems)?