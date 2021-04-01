Consumer Confidence Climbs, But Women Remain More Cautious Than Men

After a year of economic lockdowns, women’s participation rate in the labor force is just under 56%—two points lower than prior to the pandemic. It hasn’t been that low since the late 1980s.

While the unemployment rate measures how many people have lost their job and are looking for a new one, the labor participation rate shows how many people are active in the workforce (either currently employed or looking for work).

Women dropped out of the workforce at almost twice the rate of men in 2020, to care for children during shutdowns and remote learning, while other women have done so to take care of sick family members. But the longer they’re out of the workforce, the harder it is to make up for lost time in terms of earnings, contributions to Social Security and other savings goals.