Consumer Group Wants Rules For Covid’s Effect on Life Insurance Buyers

“Some reasonable precautions by life insurers are understandable,” the letter says, “but to burden Covid patients and their families a second time is unjust and unfair. The situation requires clear and transparent approaches that safeguard consumers.”

In addition, the letter—which the consumer advocacy group also sent to major life insurers and the American Council of Life Insurers—says the proposed rule would alert current policyholders who may be tempted to drop coverage to save money that future coverage could be endangered if they have a history of Covid-19.

“Millions of consumers have had Covid-19, and without a model rule, many of them could be unreasonably denied coverage,” James Hunt, a life insurance actuary and former Vermont insurance commissioner, said in a Consumer Federation of America news release.

In Europe, some life insurance companies are imposing waiting periods before Covid-19 patients, even those who have recovered, can apply for coverage, the advocacy group says. Furthermore, some European insurers are limiting coverage for certain age groups amid the coronavirus pandemic. And others are postponing life insurance applications for anyone who had Covid-19 or lived with someone who had it.

Covid-19 Questions on Life Insurance Applications