Consumer Spending Unexpectedly Jumps In January. But How Long Will It Last?

“A 5.3% increase is big,” says John Rosen, an economics professor at the Pompea College of Business at New Haven University. “But it’s just a one-month number.” When you even out this spike with the lagging sales retailers saw in the fall, it all pretty much evens out in the long run, he says. If the upward trend continues for a few months, Rosen says, that’s a better sign of ongoing improvement. “If people are spending, that’s good for the economy.”

Will Consumer Spending Last Amid Uneasy Jobs Numbers?