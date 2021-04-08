Consumers Are Optimistic About Their Finances. But Does Their Outlook Match Pandemic Reality?

But success on the stock market can conceal anxiety about financial health. The investment index varies greatly depending on who you ask. While households earning $100,000 or more had an investment index of 70.1 out of 100, it dropped to just below 59 for households with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000. For the lowest earners—households with incomes below $50,000— the index sits at just 48.4. That’s a nearly 22 point gap between the highest and lowest earners.

Those feeling less optimistic about their ability to invest could be facing financial setbacks that follow them long after the pandemic ends.

Half of non-retired adults say the economic effects of the pandemic will make it harder to achieve their long-term financial goals, according to a January survey from the Pew Research Center. More than 40% of adults who said their financial situation has worsened since the pandemic began expect it will take at least three years for their finances to recover.