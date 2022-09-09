 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Consumers spent big on having fun in 2021

  • 0
Consumers spent big on having fun in 2021

According to data released on September 8 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American consumers splurged on entertainment in 2021. People are pictured here at Nathan's Famous at Coney Island in New York in May of 2021.

After spending 2020 cooped up as a fast-spreading, deadly virus limited most aspects of everyday life, American consumers splurged in 2021, shelling out an average of $3,568 on entertainment, according to data released Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's up 22.7% from 2020, and surpasses 2019 levels by just over 15%. The amount that U.S. consumers spent on items like campers, boats, concert tickets, sporting events, pets, toys and televisions is the highest on record and the biggest gain among spending categories.

The amount consumers spent on housing was also the highest on record, up more than 9% from 2019. The share of total spending dedicated to housing was 33.8% last year, down from 34.9% in the nesting-heavy 2020, but up 1 percentage point from 2019. Last year, home prices jumped 18.8%, the biggest increase in 34 years, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

People are also reading…

The BLS survey on consumer expenditures illustrates just how much spending patterns have changed during this historic period. Overall spending for the year outpaced income growth with spending levels 9.1% above 2020's and 6% higher than in 2019.

Average incomes before taxes grew nearly 3.7% from 2020 and were up 5.5% from 2019. After-tax income grew 5% and 10%, respectively.

Spending in areas significantly muted due to the pandemic — like restaurants, transportation, travel, and education — bounced back in 2021, with most categories coming close to matching their 2019 levels. However, the data likely shows some influence from inflation, which increased to 7% from 1.3% in 2021.

___

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8 money-saving factors to consider when buying a new car

8 money-saving factors to consider when buying a new car

Host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the increase in additional costs to own and operate a new car.

A new survey from AAA shows those expenses are up 11% in the last year:

Thankfully, Sara shares 8 factors to consider and be prepared for, and how knowing these can help you save money.

Past Pennywise episodes with Sara:

More from Sar at NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Why is money so confusing?

Why is money so confusing?

Managing money is an essential life skill, yet most U.S. adults would fail a financial literacy test. So if you find money confusing, you’re far from alone.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News