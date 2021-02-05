Coronavirus Mortgage Forbearances Will Begin Expiring In March. Here Are The Best Exit Plans

Foreclosure Is the Worst Choice

“It is far better to sell than to go into foreclosure and ruin your credit for a number of years. Many people have been forced into financial hardship due to the pandemic. Working to maintain a good credit rating is key to their recovery. Being in forbearance has no negative ramifications to one’s credit scores; however, not making payments and going into default and getting foreclosed upon is disastrous to a credit score.”—Melissa Cohn, executive mortgage banker at William Raveis Mortgage in New York City

You May Be Able to Pay Off Your Mortgage in a Sale

“If you decide to sell your home, you may find you’re able to ask for a sale price that would pay off your mortgage in full, especially since home equity levels are extremely high. But it’s important to note homeowners will have to pay for the months they were in forbearance, including interest owed.” — Dara Blume Clewely, director of financial risk and economics at online mortgage lender Better.com

Equity in Your Home Could Help You Remain in Place