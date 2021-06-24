Could a Financial Robo-Advisor Be Right for You?

According to a recent CBS News poll, 60% of working Americans, say ideally they want to work remotely at least part of the time. This is even more true here at The Motley Fool where less than 10% of our employees want to return to an office every day, the rest want to stay fully remote or only come in a few days a week. While employees love working remotely, some CEOs are less than eager to embrace it. Take, for example, the kerfuffle caused by the CEO of the Washingtonian, which is a great magazine here in the DMV. The CEO decided to write an op-ed in the Washington Post about her concerns for her employees should they choose to work remotely. She wrote, "I'm concerned about the unfortunate common office worker who wants to continue working at home and just go into the office on occasion." Side note, common is always a bad word choice if you're talking about people. She goes on to share her theories on work, including that 20% of someone's job is "extra" and outside their core job. Things like helping a colleague, mentoring more junior people, celebrating someone's birthday, things that drive office culture. She adds, "If the employee is rarely around to participate in those extras, management has a strong incentive to change their status to contractor which, of course, would mean losing benefits, like health insurance, a 401(k), and more." Instead of coming across like a sincere message of concern, it sounded more like a threat. That's an awfully nice career you have there, it would be a shame if something happened to it. It doesn't help that the op-ed was originally titled, "As a CEO, I Want my Employees to Understand the Risks of Not Returning to Work in the Office." It was later changed to "As a CEO, I Worry About The Erosion Of Office Culture With More Remote Work." But that was after the employees of the Washingtonian made it very clear they didn't appreciate the op-ed and decided to go on strike and protest. What I wanted to know is, is the CEO right? Is going remote a career-limiting move? Is the so-called "remote work penalty" true? Does remote work erode office culture? For that, I'm going to lean on Olga Khazan, yes, The Atlantic, Rick, they are good at what they do, OK?