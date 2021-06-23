Could AMC Stock Be Your Ticket to Millions?

The company's dire financial situation during the pandemic caused retail investors on the subreddit WallStreetBets to try to save the company by investing in its stock. In doing so, they helped the company make headlines and stirred up a flurry of new interest in the movie theater chain.

But here's the thing about headlines: They change every day. Eventually, the Reddit investors who pulled off this improbable comeback will move on to something else.

When that happens, AMC's share price is going to once again be determined by the company's actual value. Though their declines may not be as swift as their ascents, most meme stocks will eventually see their share prices fall again.

That doesn't mean it's impossible to make a fortune off meme stocks. But it is pretty improbable because it depends on near-perfect timing. You have to buy in early -- in the case of AMC, that would've been back in January when it began attracting attention on social media.

Then, if you want to maximize your profits, you have to sell it at just the right time. So far, AMC's highest stock price came in early June. But there's no way to know if it's going to experience another surge that could take it even higher. It's all a guessing game, and it's largely luck that separates the winners from the losers.