Could Crypto Be Coming to Your 401(k)?

In fact, a lot of people who buy cryptocurrency do so on a short-term basis because they know its future is shaky. But your 401(k) should be centered on a long-term wealth-building strategy, especially if you're relatively young and you're not planning to bring your career to an end for many years.

Now it is worth reiterating that ForUsAll only plans to let plan participants put up to 5% of their money into cryptocurrency. And that alone speaks to its speculative nature. It's also a responsible way to introduce cryptocurrency investing to people who may be excited to dabble in it, but don't really know much about it other than it's in the news a lot.

Be careful with crypto

Even if cryptocurrency doesn't make its way into your retirement plan anytime soon, you can still invest non-retirement funds in it. But be careful.

While there's no such thing as a risk-free investment, cryptocurrency is a lot riskier than putting money into stocks, which have a proven history of gaining value over time. Bitcoin, by contrast, is only a little more than a decade old, and we don't know how much staying power it or other digital currencies have.