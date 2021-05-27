Could Crypto Protect You During a Stock Market Crash?

A separate investment, but no less risk

You might think that investing in cryptocurrency is a good way to hedge your bets in case stocks take a beating, and that's not a bad theory. The reality is that cryptocurrencies don't necessarily move with the stock market, so you could run into a situation where your stock portfolio is down but your crypto investments are up.

Similarly, cryptocurrencies, like stocks, can be bought and sold. If your stock investments take a beating and you need money, liquidating some crypto positions could give you access to cash without having to tap your stock portfolio when it's down.

But make no mistake about it -- cryptocurrency is still a very speculative, risky investment, and while it may seem like a good way to protect yourself in the face of stock market volatility, that strategy could easily backfire. After all, what happens when stock values plummet at the same time the cryptocurrency market experiences its own shake-up? At that point, you could be hit with a double whammy.