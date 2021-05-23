Could I Retire on Dogecoin Alone?

Back in 2013, two software engineers got together and created Dogecoin as a joke. But how surprised were the creators when, within 30 minutes of launching their joke, more than 1 million people visited their website? People were madly jumping onto the crypto bandwagon, and Dogecoin, as the newest player in town, seemed irresistible. And to some degree, they were successful: As recently as May 8, it was up over 27,000% from the previous six months. Now you see how someone who bought in early was able to make so much money so quickly.

The question is, though, can that kind of wealth last? In many ways, it's reminiscent of the Dutch Tulip Bulb Bubble that occurred back in the 1600s. Tulips were a luxury back then, and traders began buying and selling them, causing the value to rise rapidly. The problem was that people were so enamored with the flower that they began hoarding them and buying them on credit, thinking the price would only keep going up. But lo and behold, people were overleveraged and had to start selling their tulips in order to pay their creditors. That started a crash in the market, and it never recovered.

Will cryptocurrencies see a similar fate? While it's a possibility, it's too early to tell.

