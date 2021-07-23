Could Penny Stocks Help You Diversify Your Portfolio?

Many brokerage accounts today offer fractional shares and allow you to add more companies to your personal mix without having to sink too much into individual shares. For example, if there's a company whose stock price is trading at $400, you could invest $100 in that stock and own one-quarter of a share. Then, if that stock's price rises to $420, your share portion would be worth $105.

The upside of buying fractional shares is that you don't have to limit yourself to riskier companies to get in at that lower price point, as is often the case with penny stocks. And you also don't have to take a chance on penny stocks because their finances are difficult to examine.

This isn't to say you shouldn't buy any penny stocks for your portfolio. Again, the upside of penny stocks is that they don't cost a lot. If there's a specific company you're interested in owning and you want to buy a few shares, go ahead and make a $25 investment, especially if it lends to more diversity for you.

But don't focus solely on penny stocks if your goal is to diversify. There's a safer way to do so that could prove very rewarding.

