Could Trump's Stimulus Check Exclude Social Security Beneficiaries?

This is the bigger worry for Social Security recipients

As disheartening as it might sound that not every senior may qualify for the stimulus package, there's a far bigger worry looming.

As noted, mitigation measures to flatten the curve and minimize the spread of COVID-19 are a necessary evil. Unfortunately they're going to do exceptional harm to the Social Security program. That's because the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income is the primary funding mechanism. In 2018, the payroll tax was responsible for $885 billion of the just over $1 trillion collected by Social Security, with the remaining $118 billion coming from a combination of interest income and the taxation of benefits. If economic activity effectively grinds to a halt, Social Security is going to see a significant drop-off in revenue collection and will almost certainly turn in its largest annual net-cash outflow in history.