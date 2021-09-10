Could You Live on $1,557 a Month in Retirement? Here's Why You Might Have To

Compounding the issue is the fact that Social Security may be forced to implement benefit cuts as early as 2034, which is the year the program's trust funds are expected to run dry. Once that happens, benefits could be reduced by as much as 22%, leaving seniors who rely heavily on Social Security to struggle even more.

Don't set yourself up for financial failure

While there's nothing wrong with anticipating some income from Social Security during your senior years, those benefits really shouldn't be your primary source of money. Rather, you should do your best to save independently for retirement so you aren't forced to take a major pay cut later in life.

Say you're earning $79,000 a year at present and start socking away 10% of your salary for retirement on an annual basis. Do so for the next 25 years, and you'll end up with a $500,000 nest egg if your invested savings deliver a 7% average annual return. That 7% is actually a bit below the stock market's average, so it's a reasonable assumption.