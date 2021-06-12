Could You Qualify for Social Security's $3,895 Maximum Benefit?

Then, you'd have to delay claiming until 70, when you qualify for your largest possible benefit. That means living off personal savings until then, which isn't always a wise move. If you don't think you'll live very long, you'll probably get more money by starting early and claiming what you can during your lifetime than you'd get by delaying.

Reaching your maximum benefit

If you're looking at this information and thinking it's impossible for you to reach that maximum benefit, you're not alone. While it's easy enough to understand how to get there, actually doing it is another story. Only a lucky few will ever reach this amount.

But the tips above are still useful, even if you make far less. Working hard to maximize your earnings, working for at least 35 years, and delaying benefits if it makes sense for you are all good strategies that can help you reach your maximum Social Security benefit, whatever that amount may be.

