Could You Retire in Your 50s? Here's How to Find Out

With many Americans worried they won't be able to retire at all, the idea of retiring in one's 50s probably seems like something only CEOs can afford to do. But if you're a motivated saver, you don't need a massive income to make it happen. Here's how to find out if it's in the cards for you.

How to find out what you need to retire in your 50s

When planning for retirement at any age, you need to have an idea of how much you already have saved, when you'd like to retire, and how much you plan to spend annually in retirement.

The first step is to make note of the balances of all your retirement accounts. It's also a good idea to create a my Social Security account to estimate how much you'll get from Social Security. If you have a pension or any other sources of guaranteed retirement income, keep track of that as well.