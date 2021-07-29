Could You Retire on $18,084 a Year? You Might Have to...Unless You Do This

Unfortunately, the reality is that even if you take these steps and can boost your average Social Security benefit, you are not going to be able to survive solely on Social Security. These benefits are simply not designed to be your only support source.

Rather, they replace about 40% of what you were making before leaving the workforce, and it's up to you to provide the rest of the money you'll need to live comfortably.

If your employer provides a pension, this can help you supplement Social Security. But that's not an option for most people, which means there's just one solution to avoid living on around $18K in income as a retiree: You are going to have to invest and build a retirement nest egg that can provide you with the extra money you need.

How to invest to supplement Social Security

The good news is, there are lots of tools to help make retirement investing easy. First and foremost, you'll want to sign up for a 401(k) if your employer offers one or open another type of tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA, if you haven't done one of these things already.