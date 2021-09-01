Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

Because you'll probably be depending on your savings to make ends meet in retirement, it's important that your investments are relatively stable. If your stocks suddenly plummet in value, that's less money in your retirement fund -- which can be detrimental to your financial future.

For that reason, retiring on Bitcoin alone can be incredibly risky. Bitcoin is famous for its volatility, and it's even lost more than 80% of its value in the past. While everyone has a different tolerance for risk, few retirees would be able to sleep at night knowing their savings could potentially plummet by 80% or more in a short period of time.

In addition, nobody knows for certain whether Bitcoin will still be around in a few years or decades. While there is a chance it will become a mainstream form of currency someday, that's not guaranteed. If you invest all your savings in cryptocurrency and it doesn't succeed, your retirement could be at risk.

Invest in Bitcoin while keeping your retirement safe