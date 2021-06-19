Could Your Ex Be Your Ticket to Bigger Social Security Checks?

If these criteria are met, you can claim an ex-spousal benefit even if your ex hasn't signed up for Social Security yet. Doing so doesn't affect the size of former spouses' benefits or their current spouse's benefit, if they've remarried.

If you're 60 or older (50+ if disabled) and your ex is deceased

You could be eligible for survivors benefits if your ex spouse has died and you're at least 60, or at least 50 if you're disabled. The rules are a bit simpler than the rules for claiming retirement benefits. You must meet the following criteria to get your ex-spousal survivors benefits:

Your ex must have worked long enough to qualify for Social Security (it may not be 10 years, depending on their age at death).

Your marriage lasted 10 years or longer.

You're at least 60 (or at least 50 if disabled).

You haven't remarried.

The amount you'll receive depends on your ex's work history and the age you begin claiming. Keep reading for more info on how the age you sign up at affects your benefits.

If you remarry before 60 (or 50 if disabled), you'll lose your survivors benefit. Remarrying after this age won't affect your checks.